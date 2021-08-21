The Rotary Club of Amuwo, on August 2, 2021, during the official visit of the governor of District 9110, Lagos, gave out scholarships worth N200,000 to 10 secondary school students within Amuwo community through its scholarship project.

Present at the award event were District Governor Remi Bello and his entourage, the president of Rotary Club of Amuwo, Rotarian Austin Njoku, and members of the Rotary Club of Amuwo.

Bello applauded the initiative and commented that the project, which has been in existence for over 10 years, was really worthy of emulation by other Rotary clubs within the district and beyond, saying the club, through this project, touches lives and enhances education within the community.

Rotary Club also raised over N1 million for District Educational and Women Endowment Fund.