Gloria Ikegbule

Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye, the Chief Executive Officer of International Alpha Limited and founder, Dr. O. Yomi-Sholoye Foundation has been inducted into Rotary Club of Victoria Island East District 9110.

Her induction ceremony which took place at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island she says is a call to greater and more impactful service. According to her, the international humanitarian club will increase her capacity to give back to society. She told journalists that through her foundation, she has been involved in empowerment programme that is improving the lives of citizens.

“I came into the realization of giving back to society early enough to set up different apparatus to give back, one of which is my foundation.

“They inducted me into Rotary club so that I can do what I have been doing with my foundation on a higher level,” she said.

She was inducted with fifteen others and they were decorated by the District Governor, Dr. Jide Akeredolu during the club’s fund raising cum induction ceremony.

In his remark, the DG said: “Many people thought life is fulfilled when you buy new houses, new cars and the like but they come to realize that it is when you develop that inner zeal to do good to your fellow man, then you can say your life is fulfilled.

Earlier in the day, members of Rotary Club of Victoria Island East District 9110 were at Victoria Island Primary School in Victoria Island, Lagos. They commissioned the school library which was newly renovated and equipped by the club.

The club president, Gbemi Oyeneyin explained that the club has spent about N50million over the course of 5 years after the club took up the school as its signature project. He said they have executed various projects in the school which ranges from provision of water bore hole facility to renovations, donations, among others.