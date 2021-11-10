From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Rotary club of Nnewi urban has declared its resolve to promote girl child education in addition to providing social amenities to the Nnewi community and surrounding areas.

The club made the declaration during the installation of its 5th President, Dr Augustine Ugochukwu Uzodike, a lawyer, who took over from Mr Chikwado Ejimbe.

The event which took place at Conv-AJ Event Centre, Nnewi, was used to unveil some of the charity activities the club had accomplished and the ones in progress.

Stewardship of the Rotary 9142, Nnewi urban presented at the installation ceremony named provision of borehole water and overhead tanks at Nigerian Science and Technology College, Nnewi; the same water project at Ezekwuabor Primary Health Centre.

Others are the construction of six modern toilets and four bathrooms at the same school; building of Rotary wheel roundabout at Onuselogu express road; scholarships to indigent students; donation of foodstuff and materials to the less privileged, among other activities.

In his brief remarks after installation, Dr Uzodike said his predecessor had done his best, adding that he would stand on the foundation laid to expand the horizon and scope of humanitarian activities of the club.

He used the opportunity to announce scholarship awards to Ikechukwu Uruoma; Okafor Cynthia and Ikechukwu Chioma, all girls at the secondary school level.

He said that his administration would pay greater attention to girl child education in line with the Rotary club policy.

‘We have given scholarships to three secondary school students, empowered others with skill acquisition and done a lot of other charity work to the less privileged in our society. We will not relent in our effort to contribute meaningfully to the development of the Nnewi community and its environs,’ he promised.

One of the principal members of the Rotary club Nnewi urban, Rotarian Soge Egbuna said the club was not a place to make money but an avenue to help the less privileged. He called for more dedication of all to the service of mankind.

The former president of the club in Nnewi, Rotarian Obi Orizu, administered the oath of office to the new President.

Highpoints of the event were awards to four distinguished personalities including the President-General of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, Dr Maduka Atuenyi who said he felt honoured for the award given to him. He promised to always assist the club within his capacity whenever his attention was needed.

