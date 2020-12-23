From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Rotary Club of Abuja, Gudu, in collaboration with La Buena Vida has provided consumables to over 500 residents of the Angwa Fulani village in Gaduwa as well as the neighbouring communities in Durunmi.

As part of efforts to alleviate poverty with the current economic downturn, around 500 bags of rice, 500 bottles of Vegetable Oil, 500 sachets of tomatoes, 500 sachets of salt, and 500 tins of milk were distributed to residents of the village and its neighbouring communities on Monday, 21st December, 2020.

La Buena Vida, a global organisation that is all about “the good life” aims at helping the downtrodden, to enhance and improve the livelihood of members of society. This year, the project is being carried out across Nigeria, in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the Club-Rotn. Ogechi Uwadoka, the Secretary-Rotn. Chinelo Audrey Ofoegbunam said the project was one of the numerous projects targeted at the less privileged members of the society.

Rotn. Chinelo informed all that the “Feed 500 families” is a project aimed at making the holiday experience a magical one for members of the community. She stressed the need for people to celebrate with family and friends, hence the distribution of the consumables.

She said: “Together, we bring smiles to families who would not celebrate the holiday with the same anticipation and joy as most do. In particular, the Rotary Club of Abuja Gudu decided to take on this project at its adopted community, the Angwa Fulani, NPI Estate, Durunmi III, here in Abuja to help alleviate some of the stress during the holiday season.

“Imagine a family having to choose between paying some bills or buying foodstuffs for the next meal. What most of us take for granted each and every day is not a choice for some. A wrapper or shoe that fits, a visit to the amusement park, long remains on a wish list.

“Also, the festivity ushers us into a new year-January, and these circumstances do not change, as such, cold temperatures continue to spring, children skip meals, empty cupboards open daily, and lack of the right nutrients leave them vulnerable to poor health.

“Imagine the joy on their faces while receiving the consumables. It is simply unquantifiable. We are ecstatic and fulfilled as a Club that on a day as this, over 500 residents of this community and neighbouring communities went home with a complete package each of Rice, Vegetable Oil, Tomatoes, Salt, and Milk.

Real happiness is in helping others, and the objective of this project is to bring hope to the Community.”

Also speaking, the Polio Chair- Rotn. Kizita Ezenagu said: “Since the Club successfully adopted this community this year, there have been so many interventions such as the feed a family project at the wave of the pandemic; we have also donated a borehole with 10 outlets to provide safe drinking water, and carried out a medical intervention in collaboration with Doctors from the Federal Staff Hospital, Gwarimpa, and the Dept. of Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja. Nurses from the Ministry of Health, and Laboratory Scientists from the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN), all offered free health services such as tests for blood pressure, malaria, blood sugar, pulse rate, and HIV; Counselling for family planning, menstrual hygiene, and general hygiene; Prescription of de-worm, allergies, anti-malaria, antibiotics, vitamins, and pain reliever medications; and the distribution of several cartons of big and small packs of sanitary towels, Mosquito nets, and face masks.”

Responding, the representative of the community, Chief Ardo Abdullahi expressed much excitement and delight for all the interventions. He thanked the President and members of the Rotary Club of Abuja Gudu and La Buena Vida for remembering them, and for all the various support the community has received from the Club.

He said: “On behalf of the community, we are indeed grateful to Rotary for the food, water, medicine, and all the gestures. We appreciate the Rotary Club of Abuja Gudu.”

He further called on the government, and corporate organisations to come to their aid in providing an electricity supply to the community.

Also speaking, the representative of La Buena Vida Mr. Vincent Duru also graced the event to address the community, encourage members of the Club, and witness the sharing process during the program.