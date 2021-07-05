The Rotary Club of Abuja Gudu, has pledged to continually invest in villages and communities around the Gudu axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as it has done with the Agwan Fulani village in Gaduwa, Abuja.

This was made known over the weekend at an event where the club’s executive leadership changed hands. The outgoing executives led by its outgoing president, Rotn. Ogechi Uwadoka, made welcome to the new executives, led by Rotn. Chinelo Audrey Ofoegbunam, as president.

While giving her speech, the new president Rotn. Chinelo Audrey Ofoegbunam explained that just as the previous tenure had adopted the Agwan Fulani community in Gaduwa, her tenure will do everything possible to further improve the lives of the less privileged in the Gudu axis of Abuja.

She said: “It is with great delight today that with all the opportunities and challenges that come with the office, I accept to serve us all. Many thanks for entrusting the Master Club, a young, vibrant, and promising club in me to pilot the affairs.

To the out gone board, I acknowledge the tremendous work and foundation built for the club to where it is today.

To the current board and as a team, let us challenge ourselves to work together to supersede our plans and expectations as well as create legacies that will outlive us; And to the entire members of the Club, the Club is ours for the taking, I encourage everyone of us to do all that we as Rotarians are called to do which is to serve, and together, let us serve to change lives.”

The event also hosted the District Governor of Rotary International District 9125, Rotn. Ayoola Oyedokun, who urged the new president and everyone in attendance to go above and beyond in contributing to the social development initiative that Rotary is bringing to Gudu district.

DG Ayo Oyedokun further said the district is making plans to build an international cancer center in either Ibadan or Abuja for the less privileged who cannot afford medical care. He said both local and international medical experts will be assembled to be on medical missions.

“We have helped in the eradication of polio in Nigeria. August last year, Nigeria and Africa were certified as a polio free country. We are going to intervene in the area of water and sanitation. One of the big and better projects that we have penciled down is an international cancer treatment center in any of the facilities that are available for us to provide. And we are in partnership with other Rotarians across the world.

“We will not have to be travelling to have diagnoses of cancer. We are going to take it one at a time so we are already working to see if the facility is going to be in Abuja or Ibadan. We are going to do surgeries, and eye interventions for those that have glaucoma. It will not be a one-off thing. We are going to follow up to ensure that after the treatment you are totally taken care of.”

The event also hosted several other executives of Rotary International District 9125: the Chief of Staff of the district, Rotn. Theodore Maiyaki, Secretary, Rotn. James Ugbeda, Senior Special Assistant, Rotn. Chidi Onuogu, amongst others.

