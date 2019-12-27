As parts of its service to humanity, the Rotary Club of Agbara, District 9110 recently bestowed award of excellence on a police officer serving in the traffic section of Agbara Police Division, Ogun State.

The event took place at the end of the year Police officers party held at the Agbara Division.

In his address, President, Rotary Club of Agbara, Rotn. Eze Christopher Arinze said the award was given to Sgt Adenike Dosunmu for her exemplary performances in discharging her duty as traffic personnel in her area of primary assignment. “Each time I pass through Lusada junction, I will see a police officer standing under the sun controlling traffic. Not minding the dust and the harsh elements, Mrs. Adenike Dosunmu as I later found out would be at her duty post as early as 6.00 am till late in the evening ensuring that their is free flow of traffic in the ever busy Lusada road. I hereby recommend her for recognition by the police command.”

While urging other police officers to copy her fine conduct, the Rotary President assured that the organisation would continue to look out for hardworking police officers in the division with the pledge of rewarding them.

ACP Muritala Bolanle said Rotary’s effort at rewarding Sgt Dosunmu would boost her moral and encourage other policemen to reach out for the best.

In his remarks, the DPO Agbara Police Division CSP Tissing Nandiyak commended Rotary for their fine gesture. He said Sgt Dosunmu’s fine conduct and Rotary award did not come to him as surprise because she is one of the best hand in the Division.

He appealed to other association to continue to encourage the Police Force through fine gestures like this.

Highlight of the event was presentation of plaque and cash to Sgt Dosunmu by Rotary President, Eze Arinze.