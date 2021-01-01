The President, Rotary Club of Amuwo District 9110 Lagos, Nigeria, Rotarian Nelson Edohore led members of the Club to Present a refurbished Coaster Bus and Medical Supplies to the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Center (Kirikiri Medium Prison) as part of its Prison Decongestion/Welfare Project for 2020/2021 Rotary Year with the Theme: “ Rotary Opens Opportunity. “

The President said this was the First Phase of this Project as the Club is working on releasing some inmates with minor offences but can not afford bail.

The President Presented the Refurbished Bus and Medical Supplies to the Deputy Controller of Corrections Mr. F.O Okonkwo (Officer in Charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre) Rotarian Uche Ilobi and Rotarian Modesta Okeke on Thursday 24th December 2020.