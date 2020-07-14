The Rotary Club of Amuwo will have its tree planting and beautification project to commemorate the World Tree Planting Day on July 18 by 9am.

The Service Project Director, Patricia Igbokwe, explained that Rotary International has a seventh area of focus which is supporting he Environment.

Rotary Club of Amuwo will not be left out as the club has decided to have two locations to execute the project. The locations are 722 Road C Close Roundabout and also between 72 Road Junction by 7th Avenue and S Close of 7th Avenue. Avenue.

The Club’s President, Nelson Edohore, said the area earmarked will be maintained by the Club.

The Chairperson of Planet Earth Committee for District 9110 Nigeria, Efedi Jellily will be in attendance.