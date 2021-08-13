The Rotary Club of Amuwo had its first project for the new Rotary Year on Saturday, July 31, 2021, tagged Tree-Planting and Beautification Exercise, in front of Millennium Estate, along Eko Akete Road, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

The change-maker president, Rotarian Austin Njoku, led members of the club and residents of the estate in planting the trees, the president explained that the project was in line with the seventh area of focus of Rotary International (Save the Planet) and also to commemorate World Tree Planting Day celebrated recently.

The Club had in attendance Mrs. Adeniji Halimat, a Director at the Lagos State Parks & Gardens Agency (LASPARK) who witnessed the exercise and encouraged the President and members likewise the Residents of the Estate to maintain the planted trees, the President mentioned that during this new Rotary Year, the Club will serve to change lives.

Also present was Rotarian Henry F. Akinbobola, District 9110, Chairman Planet Earth/ Tree Planting.

The Service Project Director of the Club, Rotarian Ikenna Oguejiofor said the Club planted 150 trees and has employed the services of a Gardener to maintain and nurture the trees.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.