The Rotary Club of Amuwo District 9110 Lagos Nigeria recently held a Polio Awareness Walk with the theme: To keep Polio at zero. The exercise, which was earlier meant to hold on 24th October, 2020, to commemorate the World Polio Day was postponed due to the recent development in the Country.

The President of the Club, Rotarian Nelson Edohore explained that the essence of the walk is to create awareness and sanitize the community about Polio and also keep them abreast that Nigeria was recently certified free of Polio. He further said this years World Polio Day is really significant as the World Health Organisation certified Nigeria free of Polio recently hence the theme Keep Polio at Zero.

Members of the Club, Rotarcators of Amuwo Main, Members of Rotary Club of Canal Estate and Guests walk round some areas around the Festac Communty on Saturday 31st of October 2020.

The Chairman of the Polio Committee Rotarian Francis Opute also mentioned that Rotary International through their various Districts and Clubs have contributed a lot financially and through human resources to make sure that Polio is eradicated in Nigeria and in the World generally and that Rotary International will keep touching and changing lives.