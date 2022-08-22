By Chukwuma Umeorah

Rotary Club of Amuwo has inaugurated Goni Zakari as the 36th imaginative President to pilot the affairs of the club for the 2022 – 2023 tenure. The inauguration ceremony, which doubled as a fund-raiser was held in Festac, Lagos and brought together dignitaries from all works of life to honor the seasoned maritime administrator.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Zakari declared his commitment to serving as an impartial and objective president. “I will always listen, work hand in hand with you all, to promote the reforms and processes necessary to strengthen our club while upholding our cherished value”, he said.

Likewise, Zakari reiterated the commitment of the club’s service to society and humanity. He appealed to organizations, philanthropists, and well-meaning individuals to support the club with funding and otherwise in order to carry out humanitarian projects and achieve set goals. Some of the projects planned as highlighted by the president include; free fibroid and eye cataract screening, blood donations to hospitals, visit to motherless homes, establishing a micro-credit scheme, scholarships among others.

He charged the new administration to work in synergy to be able to achieve its set goals and ultimately improve the lives of the less privileged in the society particularly women and children.

Speaking to the Media, the Public Relation Officer of RC of Amuwo, Ikenna Oguejiofor, noted that the club in it 36 years has been at the forefront of delivering projects that greatly benefits the society. “We have been foremost in carrying out projects and services that better of the society.

Some of the projects we have done this year alone include; planting trees to improve the ecology of the environment, we have given scholarships to over thirty indigent students in recent weeks, we also have plans to continue to empower the women in the society by providing them Micro credit loan. We have projects targeted at disease prevention, maternal and child health as well as literacy among youths all in the bid to improve the life of people,” he said.