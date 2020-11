All is set for the installation of Nelson Oluwakayode Edohore as the 34th president of Rotary Club of Amuwo, District 9110, Lagos.

According to information made available by chairman of the installation committee, Rotn. Austin Njoku, the event, which would also feature fundraising luncheon and induction of 2020/2021 board members, will take place tomorrow, Saturday, by 12pm at Festival Hotel and Suites, formerly Golden Tulip Hotels, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.