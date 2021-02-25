Sunday, February 21, 2021, was another memorable day in the history of Rotary Club of Amuwo, as it was adjudged the Overall Best Supportive Club out of 105 clubs within District 9110 Lagos at the just concluded Rotary Youth Leadership Award (Ryla), which was held from February 16 to 21, 2021, at the NYSC Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, to mark the 2020/2021 Rotary year.

The club sponsored 14 youths between the ages 14 and 18 to the programme.

Chairman of the Youth Service Committee, Rotarian Goni Zakari, led the committee to receive the cup on behalf of the club, which the District Governor, Rotarian Bola Oyebade presented to him.

President of Rotary of Amuwo, Rotarian Nelson Edohore, said the members of the club were excited about the achievement and will continue do projects that will be impactful towards youths within its environment and, in line with this, the club will host students from secondary school within Festac community to an event tagged “Rotary Club of Amuwo Career Fair and Guidance Counselling/Free Oxford Dictionary Distribution,” on March 11, 2021, at Loral International Secondary School, Festac Campus.

Professionals from different disciplines will be on hand to give talks on their specialisation as a guide the students in choosing a vocation in future.

The club has one Rotaract club (Rotaract Club of Amuwo Main) and three Interact clubs, namely, Interact Club of Charles Lorrie Festac Town, Interact Club of Loral International Secondary School, Festac Campus, and Interact Club of Queens College, Yaba, Lagos.