By Bolaji Okunola

In line with its vision and mission to improve the environment and the society, Rotary Club of Nigeria District 9110 also known as Anthony Golden recently refurbished and remodelled Anthony Village Senior High School, Anthony Lagos.

The newly renovated school which now wears a new look following the body’s Tree Planting Project, was championed by the club’s President, Rotarian Ose Lato and vice, Chidi Ogu.

In response to this, the elated President described the project as highly recommendable, adding that it had restored and enhanced the aesthetic beauty of the school. He then enjoined students to start using the vicinity for relaxation and fellowship during school hours at no cost.

In a similar vein, the body extended support to neighbouring school, Ajao Estate Junior High School, Anthony, Lagos, with the aim of strengthening Basic Education and Civic Literacy campaign among students.

Present to witness the philanthropic exercise performed in the institution was Rotarian Tunde Banjo, George Nwibo, Aniekan Udoh Umoh Pedigree and host of others.