Known for its community, social and economic empowerment in Nigeria and the world, members of Rotary Club of Ikoyi Metro, District 9110, last week, donated 40 units of Mama kits to pregnant women during their antenatal day at Sura Primary Health Centre, Lagos Island East Local Council (LCDA).

President of the club, Rotarian Delight Sunday-Ancho, said Rotary International’s theme for the month of April was, “Maternal and child, and we are here to share these Mama kits with you and to encourage you that we are with you in your journey in becoming mothers.

“The donation of the Mama kits to expectant mothers is to encourage the less privileged in the community that they are appreciated as mothers and we love what they are doing.

“April is the month when Rotary International celebrates mother and the child and without mothers who are willing to carry pregnancy to town, humanity will be extinct. It is important to celebrate and recognise their immense contributions to the continuity of society and that is why the club thought of what to give them and realised there are mothers who may not be able to procure the basic kits that is required in labour room. We chose to give them the Mama kits to prepare them ahead before they go into the labour room to deliver their babies safely.”

Sunday-Ancho disclosed tsaid it went to show that the women were appreciated and there are people out there thinking of them and “they have recognised your contributions to humanity because what you are actually doing is making sure that human nature continues on earth as God has planned it. Mothers in every society should be appreciated, loved, cared for and protected.”

She enjoined the pregnant women to take advantage of medical facilities available in their localities and avail themselves to antenatal clinic where they would be taught how to manage themselves and look after their babies.

Assistant director of nursing, Mrs. Ayanda Grace, and her team from the health centre received members of Rotary Club of Ikoyi Metro.

In her words, “Rotary Club of Ikoyi Metro have been so good to us and you have visited this place a couple of times. We are very grateful for the gifts and we pray that God will replenish the purse of members in order for them to do more for this health centre.