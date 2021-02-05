From Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Rotary Club of Jos Central, Rotn. Samuel Edeh has encouraged members to continue to render selfless services and contribute immensely towards improving living standard of indigent members of the society.

Rotn. Edeh disclosed this yesterday during the presentation of Vocational Service Award to Dr. Kayode Olusola Fasua, Director General, Nigerian College of Accountancy; Mr. Abiodun Oluwalola, Chief Executive of Abbay Digital Laboratory Jos and Sir, Philip Chibuzo Edeh for their humanitarian services and immense contribution to the growth and development of the society.

Barr. Christie Ejiaka Ezekwem, a woman Activist was also recognized for her critical role in liberating the poor masses in the society.

He noted that these members of the society were noticed through their passion to help humanity, particularly those who struggle on daily basis to make a living.

“I wish to sincerely appreciate these personalities who are being recognize today for the humanitarian services in the society. This recognition is a way of tell the whole world and you that you have done well in impacting on the less privilege in the society.”

He appreciated all who have contributed in any way to make the dream of touching human lives positively in the club and called for more support to indigent persons.

The Chief Executive of Chiphil Aluminum Products Nigeri Limited, Philip Chibuzo Edeh said he never know the public has noticed the selfless services he rendered in the society and noted that the recognition would spour him to give out to the society.

Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian College of Accountancy, Cyril Umoh who also received an Award on behalf of the Institution and expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club and said they will increase their corporate social responsibility.

He noted that the Institution award scholarship to indigents student and carry out certing social responsibility in the host community.

Umoh said the institution would be reposition by the award to strengthen the mutual relationship with the immediate community and remained focus in the delivery of humanitarian services.