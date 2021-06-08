Rotary Club of Lagos in District 9110 rolled out the drums to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a gala dinner at Oriental Hotel, Victoria, Lagos.

Highpoints of the ceremony included the launch of the Club’s Coffee Table Book, a memorabilia showcasing the rich heritage of the club, which was reviewed by Doyin Salami, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council.

Past district governor, Tunji Funso, who was voted as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Persons 2020, was the guest speaker.

He said as Rotarians, “we cannot stop doing good in the world and affirmed that though Nigeria has kicked the wild polio virus out, we all have to be eternally vigilant to keep polio at zero.”

District Governor, Bola Oyebade, said the Rotary of Lagos is the oldest club in the district with 26 charter members in 1961.

He praised members of the cub for their steadfastness and commitment to the ideals of Rotary.

Dare Adeyeri, the 60th president of the club, expressed joy for the opportunity to serve humanity. He said the club executed over 40 projects at over N50 million since last July.

Awards were also given to eminent Nigerians in different categories such as the Ambassadors awards for members of the club that chartered other Rotary Clubs.

Incoming District Governor, Remi Bello, and the District Governor Nominee, Omotunde Lawson, also graced the occasion.