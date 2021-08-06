The Rotary Club of Lagos West, District 9110, has pledged its commitment to the development of society and continued partnership with other humanitarian organisations.

The pledge was made when the district governor of 9110, Rotn. Ismaila Aderemi Bello, paid a working visit to the club and donated wheelchairs to the Spinal Cord Association of Nigeria (SCAIN), Amuwo Odofin chapter.

The club’s president, Rotn. Tina Adinnu, said, “Wwe have been able to complete some of the projects we started in July, one of which is the distribution of food to the physically challenged.”

Bello stated that part of his responsibility as district governor for Lagos and Ogun states was to visit “every club under my supervision, to motivate them, look at their books and also advice them on how to make their clubs stronger and do more impactful projects that serve various communities as Rotary clubs.”

Bello also revealed his plans to visit every club under his supervision within Lagos and Ogun before the end of his tenure in 2022.

He commended the club for engaging the community with service project that meets the need of their host community, we have known the club for its giant strides, as the club would produce the next district governor that would succeed him.

Adinnu said, “I and the team had done some donation in the community; we discovered other needs in the community, so we carried out a need assessment exercise, where we found some truly pressing need.”

Adinnu emphasized that they had need assessment in the community and found a lot of need but they had to prioritize considering the urgency of the need.

“ When I and my team visited the community, where we met with the physically challenge, we saw humans crawl on the floor to enable them move,their pitiable state, at first,we planned to gift them food items but after the physical assessment of their challenge,we needed to do more and we decided to provide a work aid,to ease the stress they were faced with.

She counted some of the donations made earlier to them like donation of bed sheets, duvet, food items among others.

Adinnu explained that the pitiable state we met them made us to make the donations,in order to make them comfortable.

The project is capital intensive, we were able to give some of them.

She stated that usually, when the District Governor visit, we acquit him

with community base project to be commissioned, so, part of our activities is donating to the physically challenge and the distribution of gift items to pupils of Central Primary School Festac Town Lagos, that equally have physically challenge among them.

The Chairman of the Spinal Cord Injuries Association of Nigeria, (SCAIN), Obioha Ononogbu expressed joy over the kind gesture by the organization.

Ononogbu expressed the difficulties faced by his members, urging government and well meaningful Nigerians to emulate the gesture and support it’s members.

Some of the beneficiaries present were grateful over the act of kindness bestowed towards them.Patience Akande

Christiana Nwankwo,Caroline Okeke

Oluwatobi Oladeji.

