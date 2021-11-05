The rotary Club of Lekki has installed Rotn Obinna Azonobi as president.

During the ceremony, the newly installed president listed numerous projects the club is soliciting funds for which includes: Save our planet and ecological tree planting project, donation of 15pcs of wheel chairs to disable persons within Lekki Community, avoiding blindness and cataract surgeries Project to prevent blindness and restore sight to selected underprivileged people in our community, sponsorship program to continue to support education by providing educational materials and scholarship for underprivileged primary and secondary school outstanding students in their community among others.

According Rotn. Azonobi, he is on a mission to change the world by empowering youths with the right mindset and skill- set that will make them exceptional and successful leaders in life, in business and in careers.

The guest speaker at the event, Dr. Okay Anyadiegwu spoke on giving as a mindset.

He explained that giving back is finding a balance between your passion and what you need, he ways pointes out different ways to give which include;

Volunteering, donation to charity and offering of one’s skills.

The public image chairman of the club, Rotn Okey Okagbue also urged government to engage its citizens more at the grassroots level this will aid development.

