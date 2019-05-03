Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Rotary Club of Makurdi has received three awards from Rotary International, District 9125 at the just concluded District Conference held recently at the Millennium International Conference in Jos, Plateau State.

The Awards, according to the President of the Club in Makurdi, Rotarian Scholastica Nambe included award for best project in water and Sanitation, award for best project in Economic and Community Development project as well as a personal award to the president of Rotary Club of Makurdi for Quality and result oriented leadership to the Rotary Club of Makurdi.

Presenting the award to her Assistant Governor, Rotarian Jennifer Solomon-Yashi at a short ceremony in Makurdi, Mrs. Nambe said the Rotary Club of Makurdi was among 137 Rotary Clubs in the district drawn from 23 states including Abuja who carried out the same projects in the six areas of focus.

She listed the areas of focus to include Water and Sanitation, Education and Literacy, Disease prevention, Maternal and child health, Peace and Conflict prevention / resolution as well as Economic and Community Development.

Receiving the awards, Assistant Governor, Mrs. Solomon-Yashi commended the club for the honor done her even as she posited that they award was a mark of many good things to come.

“These awards shows that we still have so much to be done and for every best we bring out, there is always a reward,” she stated.

Earlier in a remark, a former President of the Club, Rotarian James Tor-Anyii explained that there was proper scanning of projects carried by the various clubs in the district after which the Rotary Club of Makurdi was recognized and given the three prizes.

He commended the President and all members of the Makurdi Club for their resilience and hardwork which he noted, had earned the club the honor.