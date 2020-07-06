Henry Uche, Lagos

The Rotary Club of Ojodu has unveiled Rotarian Ezenwa Opara as its 16th President recently. A statement delivered by the new president to Daily Sun revealed.

In his acceptance speech, Opara said his one year tenure would see to massive transformation to the community and its members since Rotarians exist to make impacts to their immediate communities.

He maintained that his administration would focus on; membership growth and engagement; Building Partnership and networking; Consolidating on major projects; Leadership training, among other impacts.

‘I thank my predecessor, Rotarian Nonye Uche-Nwachukwu, immensely for her dedication, hard work, and diligence. She strived day and night to inspire every member of the club in order to achieve our corporate goal.

‘I call on everyone to work hand in glove with one another to ensure our impacts are not only felt but seen by the community. We must keep the flag flying.

‘I will deploy my wealth of experience to serve humanity to the fullest,’ he affirmed.

Rotarian Ezenwa Opara before ascending the present position has served the Club as Public Image Chair for {2018-2019 & 2019-2020} and United Secretary for 2019-2020. He is a Media and Public Relations Practitioner with years of experience. A member of the Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations and the Canadian Institute of Marketing. Alumni of both University of Abuja and University of Nigeria, Nsukka.