Uche Henry

As part of its cardinal objectives, the Rotary Club of Ojudu District 9110, in collaboration with special Marshall Unit, RS 2.1 Lagos State command, has offered food items, toiletries, and other essentials to Ozanam Destitute Home in Agidingbi to ameliorate the plights of destitute living there.

The club also visited Ojodu Abiodun Grammar school and the health centre in the community to extend its hands of fellowship to enhance the quality of learning and health care services to the people.

Speaking at his official visit, the District Governor (DG), for Ogun/Lagos, Jide Akeredolu, said: “The club would build a new restroom facilities for the health centre and renovate four dilapidated classrooms for the school. We also planted flowers, star apples tree and others in line with ‘Save the Planetsm,” vision for beautification and reduction of global warming.

“The gesture was part of the club’s voluntary service to communities which is geared towards augmenting government’s efforts at alleviating poverty in the society. The Rotary Club Ojodu also built and inaugurated a road traffic-control boot at Omole Phase 1, to give shelter to traffic officers at that junction for efficient traffic control.

Akeredolu added that all the projects the club aims to prosecute across the district would be supported by Global Grants, saying that his official visit to Ojodu was designed to examine what the sub-district was doing and what they planned to do and help them achieve their projects.

On her part, the president of Rotary Club Ojodu, Rotarian Nonye Uche-Nwachukwu, said her administration was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the community felt their presence positively, saying that the club would work hand-in-glove with the Rotaract Club, Ojodu Ambassadors to empower the youths economically.

Nonye stressed that “we are out to serve humanity in diverse ways especially the less privileged among us to give them that sense of belonging, and for posterity’s sake, we are not giving up on fulfilling our mandate,” she asserted.