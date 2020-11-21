Vera Wisdom-Bassey

As part of activities lined up to mark the 10th anniversary of Rotary Family Health Day (RFHD), the governor, Rotary Club District 9110 Nigeria, Bola Oyebade, yesterday announced a free medical treatment for Lagos and Ogun residents.

Oyebade, who made the announcement while declaring the event open at their office in Ikeja GRA explained that the three days event which started on November 19 and ends today would take place at 90 designated locations within both states.

Also speaking at the event, the National Coordinator, Dr. Olubemiga Olowo said that in some locations there will be specialists on ground to check men for prostrate cancer.