From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In an effort to create better environmental climate, the Rotary Club of Abuja Gudu in partnership with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has commenced planting of several ceicedium trees, deloris trees, and millennium trees across the Gudu axes of Abuja.

The event which was also in partnership with the Rural Health Initiative and Abuja Parks and Recreation, flagged-off at the club’s adopted community, Angwa Fulani, in Gaduwa.

Speaking at the event, the Rotary International District 9125 Secretary- James Ugbeda encouraged members of the community to take good care of the trees by watering and weeding them regularly, as well as nurture the trees to grow property to produce fruits to serve the community economically, provide shade, and trees for their castles to feed on.

The president, Rotn. Chinelo Audrey Ofoegbunam also said: “the project came as a result of the need to help protect the climate because Trees act as carbon sinks, they absorb carbon dioxide from the environment and store it as well as decrease carbon amounts from the environment and purify the air.

“Notwithstanding, trees aid in the reduction of the toxic impact of the greenhouse effect. As a result, the activities of the day are dependent on trees. Oh yes! I have realized that all aspects of a tree from its roots to its leaves, provides us (living things) with some benefit or the other.

For example, it reduces devastating heat by acting as cooling agents; provides valuable medicines, fuel, timber, food, and shelter; reduces the risks of flash floods and soil erosion.”

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief of the community, Chief Muhammad Abdullahi appreciated Rotary for remembering the community. He said he thought the project will be canceled because of the rain but that Rotary was steadfast as they dug the holes under the rain and waited to flag off the event. He said they cannot wait for the trees to grow because their cattle feed on the millennium trees, and they love to feed on the blackberry trees.

The event was not limited to the tree planting alone as there were disease prevention and treatment, as well as Maternal and Child Healthcare provision.

