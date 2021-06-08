In line with its recognition of May as Rotary’s Youth Services Month, The Rotary Club of Lekki Central, District 9110 visited Lekki Conservation Center to put up Advisory Signages and The Four Way Test targeting the youths who usually frequent the centre.

According to the Charter President of the club, Rotarian Christyn Obiajulu the club thought it wise to venture into this particular humanitarian project because of high rate of drugs addiction amongst our youth and moral decadence in our society.

The signages read; Say no to drugs and the Four Way Test which are;

Is it the Truth, Is it Fair to all concerned, Will it build good will and better friendships

Will it be beneficial to all concerned.

In this our difficult time, the 4 way test can be a guide to everyone including the youth to live in peace and harmony with one another especially in this our conflict ridden society.