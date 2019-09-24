Okey Sampson, Aba

Rotary Club of Umungasi, Aba, Abia State has paid school fees for some indigent students in one of the secondary schools and distributed exercise books to some students of another in the commercial city.

Making the presentations, president of the club, Chijioke Nwogu, who said the exercise was part of Rotary’s Community Development Services to her immediate community, noted that the donations would enable the affected students excel in their academic endeavours.

The schools that benefited from the club’s benevolence were Emerald Secondary School, Aba, where exercise books were distributed to some students and the payment of school fees for indigent students were for some students of Community Secondary School, Asa Amator in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government.

The first tranche for the scholarship which is for one year was given to the students on the spot while their teachers were asked to collect cheques from the club later for onward payment to the students next term school fees.

Equally, some members of Rotary Club, who have written text books for secondary school, pledged to make copies available to the two schools.

After the donations, the club also embarked on free hepatitis B and C tests which the president said fell under the Hepatitis Zero Project of Rotary Club as part of her humanitarian services.

The Hepatitis B screen exercise took place Abia State College of Health Management and Sciences Technology, Aba where Club members and the volunteer personnel paid a courtesy visit on the Rector of the College, Professor Chidi Ezeama.

The rector lauded Rotary for not only making efforts towards eradication of Hepatitis B but also Polio round the globe. He promised that the college will partner Rotary Club of Umungasi Aba to achieve her gaols.

Past president of the club, Obieze Adimuko said one of Rotary’s founding principles was for Rotarians to gain understanding of humanitarian issues through international services and education exchange programmes.

The exercise which saw to the screening of over 300 persons was carried out in two locations in the city.