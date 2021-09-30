From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Rotary Club of Makurdi has renovated and equipped the library of Community Secondary School, Apir, Makurdi, Benue in celebration of her Education and Literacy Projects 2021/2022 Rotary year.

Speaking in a chat with our correspondent during the handing over ceremony at the school premises on Thursday, Director, Club Project for Rotary Club of Makurdi, Mrs Scholastica Nambe, said the gesture was geared towards impacting positively in the educational pursuit of the younger generation.

Nambe who also doubles as the Assistant Governor supervising three clubs in Benue including Gboko, Katsina-Ala and Makurdi Bay disclosed that Rotary Club took up the Library renovation project after due consultations with the school authority and the community.

‘This is education and Literacy month in Rotary Club. We have come to refurbish and equip the library at Community Secondary School Apir. We supplied them with 300 books in all subjects from JSS 1 to SS3.

Nambe, while handing over the library to the school in the company of the President, Rotary Club of Makurdi, Mrs Joyce Tarka, explained further that the Club spent over half a million naira to execute the project adding that new textbooks were also procured to equip the renovated library.

‘Before we embarked on the project, we consulted with the principal and the community and they chose the library renovation. The library had old and expired books when we came in. So, we are now giving them new books.

‘With this, we expect that the students who have been doing well before now would do better in their academics and the whole community will benefit from this gesture,’ Nambe said.

The Principal of the school, Jerry Akya, commended Rotary Club for finding his school worthy of the project and assured that the library and the donated books would be put to judicious use for the benefit of the entire community.

‘The project is a welcome development as it’s expanding the students reading wide and what they are taught in class. If teachers are not able to cover the syllabus, students can do that on their own.

‘Rotary Club is helping to build the society and it is hoped that with this, issues of examination malpractices would be stamped out of our society,’ Akya said.

