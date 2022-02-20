By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

In a bid to attract investment to the Isheri community and create employment, the Rotary Club, Isheri North chapter, Lagos, under district 9110, organised a maiden trade fair in the community.

The two-day programme which took place at the weekend had participants from different sectors and dignitaries in attendance.

The president of the Isheri North chapter of the club, Churchill Nwagwu, said that the reason for organising the fair is to attract investments for the Isheri community.

“This is the first community-based trade fair to be organised by a single rotary club in district 9110, which is the district covering Lagos and Ogun States. The community is rich in both human and natural resources but there is seemingly lack of government presence and we thought there is a need for investors to tap and invest in these resources.

“We decided to create a platform to get investors and businesses to interact within the community. Our aim is for opportunities to meet ideas. This is one of the veritable platforms that we are building in the community to be able to create jobs, train skills, encourage investors, drive development and give a kind of community service.

“We have surpassed our expectation being the first to come up with this kind of idea. It is going to be an annual event. While we drive this, we want to also take stock of what we have done so that by the time we do a post-event assessment of what has happened today, we will be able to improve and build on it in the future,” Nwagwu said.

House of Assembly member representing Kosofe Constituency 2, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Femi Saheed, who was at the event said the exhibition is impressive and an eye-opener to business owners within the axis.

“I have seen a lot of opportunities, networking and rotary club has been at the forefront of connecting people with opportunities that will make these small businesses prosper. We have seen today that there is power in indigenous startups. This event showcased the good side of us as a people and how we are willing and committed to taking our businesses to the next level,” he said.

The Olafin of Isheri, Oba Sulaiman Bamgbade, while appreciating the organisers, stressed the importance of business organisations and entrepreneurs in the development of a community. “I hope that these businesses continue to spring up in our community so that it can also translate into real development,” he said.

The planning committee chairman, Michael Adeleye, a human capital development expert, said that the aim of the exhibition is to bring all communities and businesses together so that they can create employment for the youths and bring all businesses together so that the community can thrive economically.

On the sustainability of the programme, he said, “This is the 10th project that we would be embarking on and the first business fair. Next year will be bigger than this because we are going to bring in a lot of multinational companies.”