By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Rotary Club of Ikoyi Metro, in partnership with Rotary Club District 9110, recently constructed 20 toilets and the reactivated a borehole for Ireti Grammar School, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Indeed it was a dream come true for Ireti Grammar School, Ikoyi, as Rotary Club officials launched the facilities and handed them over to the school.

Speaking during the inauguration, Mr. Solomon Imafidon, Rotary project director, urged the government and the ministry of education to ensure security operatives create awareness on the security challenges in the country, among students and teachers, especially at the gates of schools.

He tasked security personnel to also educate students on security issues such as kidnapping, which has become the order of the day, to ensure they are security-conscious.

Imafidon advised government to assign policemen to the gates of schools to help check security lapses such as kidnapping of students, adding, “If there were security personnel in those schools in the North-East, the kidnappers will not have access to the children.’’

He called on parents to educate their children on security issues while in school and at home, “if they must stop anywhere, they should inform their parents.”

The district governor, District 9110, Mr. Bola Oyebade, called on parents and Nigerians in general to be security-conscious and avoid things that could attract kidnappers.

He advised Nigerians to play their part in security issues just as government is trying its best to make sure the citizenry are protected.

President of the club, Delight Sunday Anicho, advised the students, especially girls, to be more hygienic, knowing that they can easily contact STD, if they are not clean.

She said the club interacted with the school and, in the course of discussion, they discovered that the toilet facilities were in very bad shape, and they decided to fix them.

The principal of the school, Mrs. Abe Kudirat Kemi, acknowledged that since she assumed duty, the club has been helping, stating, “Anytime we require any project, they are willing to come to our aid.’’

She advised other philanthropist, NGOs and clubs to support other schools, because government alone could not provide the facilities they required.