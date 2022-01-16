From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Rotary Club District 9141 has expressed concern over the rising cases of violence against the girl child and attacks on female students for the purpose of harvesting human parts for suspected ritual purposes.

This is even as it has made progress in the special empowerment and skills programme tagged “PAD A Girl” project where the girl-child are trained on reusable pads.

The District Governor for District 9141, Andy Eyone Uwejeyan who stated this during a press conference at the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists as part of activities of its Midyear Assembly in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, pledged that the Rotary District 9141 will intensify effort in enlightenment to tackle rising issue of violence against the Nigerian Girl Child and those harvesting human parts for ritual purposes with a view to removing Nigeria’s name from list of countries known for such barbaric acts against the girl child.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to Uwejeyan the issue of

violence against the girl child is worrisome and has made the girl child vulnerable.

Uwejeyan explained that the District 9141, which covers Bayelsa, Edo, Rivers and Delta state is targeting over 2,000 girls for the training project with 500 girls commencing the pilot project in Port Harcourt Rivers State.

Uwejeyan disclosed that District 9141 had set up a target of over $650,000 out of which it had raised 450,000 dollars to help humanity.