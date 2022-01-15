From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Rotary Club District 9141 has expressed concern over the rising cases of violence against the girl child and the attacks on female students for the purpose of harvesting human parts for suspected ritual purposes.

This is even as it has made progress in the special empowerment and skills programme tagged PAD A Girl project where the girl-child are trained on reusable pads.

The District Governor for District 9141, Andy Eyone Uwejeyan who stated this during a press conference at the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists as part of activities of its Midyear Assembly in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, pledged that the Rotary District 9141 will intensify effort in the area of enlightenment to tackle rising issue of violence against the Nigerian Girl Child and those harvesting human parts for ritual purposes with a view to removing Nigeria’s name from list of countries known for such barbaric acts against the girl child.

According to Uwejeyan the issue of violence against the girl child is worrisome and has made the girl child vulnerable.

“The girl child is vulnerable in the country and it is worrisome. It is spreading fast. What our club has done is to create campaigns and awareness to discourage these heinous practices by young men .

“We are going to be making a lot of advocacy and campaigns against such practices. And we are going to be advising the young girls about their association with youths of questionable wealth and characters. We will also engage the youths suspected to be involved,” he said.

On its PAD A GIRL project, Uwejeyan explained that the District 9141, which covers the four states of Bayelsa, Edo, Rivers and Delta state is targeting over 2,000 girls for the training project with 500 girls commencing the pilot project in Port Harcourt Rivers State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We selected beneficiaries based on recommendations of traditional heads and stakeholders from communities at the grassroots. After selection, we interview them. These are vulnerable girls from rural areas and slums,” he said.

Speaking on other projects, Uwejeyan disclosed that District 9141 has set a target of over 650,000 US dollars out of which it has raised 450,000 dollars to help humanity.

He said District 9141 has identified two international partners that would help in actualising the building of a Dialysis centre on the land donated by the Delta State government in Asaba.

Similarly he expressed optimism that the building of the Rotary Centres, Botanical Gardens and micro empowerment scheme for girls and women are on course with Delta and Bayelsa states government approving land while Rivers and Edo are expected to follow suit.

On the entourage of Uwejeyan the District Governor Elect, Mightyman Aye Dikoru, District Chairman/Fund Raising, Anthony Wogbierin, District Chair, Annual Giving, Patrick Ohia, District Chair, Membership, Anthony Olikagu, and District Chair, Public Image, Kelechi Ekezie,