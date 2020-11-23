Ademola Orunbon

The Rotary Clubs in Egbaland, Ogun State, has appealed to residents of the State to observe measure in place that would continue to keep Nigeria polio-free.

Speaking during a sensitisation walk to keep Nigeria polio-free in Abeokuta, the District 9110 Governor, Rotn. Bola Oyebade, by his Assistant, Rotn. Olusegun Kuyoro, implored mothers and guardians to sustain the current success in Nigeria’s polio-free status.

He added that mothers and guardians need to partner with government in ensuring that their babies are immunised in order to be immunised against the wild poliovirus so as to avoid the challenges of the past on the PolioPlus project.

The Ogun State PolioPlus project coordinator and the Chairman, Nigeria National PolioPlus, Dr Festus Adetonwa, emphasised the need to celebrate the current achievements of all stakeholders, noting that the theme has changed from “Let’s Endpolio, now to Polio at Zero,”

He posited that government and the general public continue to take the bull by the horn in sustaining the current achievements with regard to polio being at a zero level the country.

Speaking on behalf of the seven Presidents of the forum, Open Opportunities President of Oke-Ona Egba, Rotn. (Mrs) Olusola Saeed noted that the Rotary Club of Egba had contributed immensely to the eradication of Polio in the country through constant vaccination and group advocacy management.

The Rotary Club of Abeokuta, which comprises of Abeokuta Metro, Oke-Ona Egba, Obantoko, Elega, Gbonagun and Abeokuta Hills, took a sensitisation walk to Ibara GRA, Lalubu Oke-Ilewo, Omida and Sapon Market sensitising the general public the need to keep polio at a zero level through vaccination.

On June 18, the World Health Organisation (WHO), declared Nigeria Polio-free country consequent upon the fact that there was no reported case of the wild poliovirus for three consecutive years.