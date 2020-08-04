Bianca Iboma-Emefu

District Governor of Rotary Club International, District 9110 Nigeria, Mr Bola Oyemade, has said that Rotary International decided to embark on planting of trees in Lagos schools and other unique places in order to check natural disaster and circulation of enough oxygen.

Oyemade disclosed this after launching the tree planting campaign at Ojodu Junior Grammar School in Lagos, as part of his official visit to the Rotary Club of Ojodu.

He noted that the exercise was to let the upcoming generation know that the future was in their hands. Oyemade encouraged Rotarians to do their best in serving humanity, adding ‘’We are undeterred by the COVID-19 pandemic that has slowed down global operations,as an organization, we will continue to render humanitarian service.’’

On his part, the president of Rotary Club Ojodu, Mr Ezenwa Opara said it was to stem the crisis of climate change, they planted trees as well as provide a botanical garden for the school to support basic education in the state.

In the school various species of trees were planted on dug fertilised holes, as a means of reinforcement to the erosion that usually threatens citadels of learning.

Opara stressed that the club was consistent with the renewed global efforts targeted at stemming the calamity of climate change. He added that the tree planting was the club efforts in line with International Rotary mandate to support the environment’.

Opara said the decision to plant trees inside the premises of schools, was consistent with his administration’s determination to support basic education however possible.

Vice Principal of the school, Mrs. Monica Onwuzulike lauded the club for the gesture and extolled them for giving its selfless contributions over the years, ‘’Rotary had proven to be a dependable ally in global affairs.’’