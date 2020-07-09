Henry Uche

The Rotary Club District 9110, Nigeria, has disbursed N2million to indigent persons in Lagos and Ogun states for various businesses establishment.

District Governor, Bola Oyebada, made the distribution in Lagos where N50, 000 cheques were issued as soft loans to 27 indigent persons drawn from Lagos and Ogun states.

Oyebada said the gesture would continue as long as Rotary Club 9110 exists even as he tasked beneficiaries to be prudent and frugal in their financial management.

“This loan is interest -free, we expect beneficiaries to comply with the five months refund-cycle. We do this as our core mandate to impact our society. We want people to be economically independent. We call on wealthy Nigerians to help the helpless in the country,” he said.

He said the club would bankroll any feasible and viable business idea from the public and members in line with its mandate.