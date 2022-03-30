By Sunday Ani

Rotary Club of Lagos, FESTAC Cosmopolitan, yesterday, doled out safe birth kits to some expectant mothers at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Secretariat, FESTAC.

President of the club, Emmaculate Jemihe, said the donation was in response to one of the cardinal objectives of Rotary, which is service to humanity, and also to mark this year’s month of mother and child.

She noted that 40 safe birth kits were presented to the pregnant women, who were at the centre for their ante-natal care, while 30 rolls of trash bags were also presented to the centre.

“But, before we came up with the idea of donating birth kits, we carried out a need assessment to really know that the women will need them during delivery. Even the very poor among them, who may not be able to buy them, will now have the opportunity to use them,” she said.

About 40 pregnant women who were at the health centre for their antenatal care received the branded bags containing cord clamp, cotton wool 450g, sanitary pad, surgical gloves, razor blade, scalpel blade, mucus extractor, delivery mat and chloxy-G gel.

Project Director and past assistant governor, Ik Ugwu, said the project, which is a continuation of the partnership programme between the local government and the club, sought to provide safe birth kits containing some of the basic essentials for safe delivery to identified needy mothers, who were present at the maternity.

“It also seeks to provide trash bags to enable the Amuwo Odofin Primary Health Centre to continue to provide quality and affordable healthcare, especially in the centre.

“Maternal and child health is one of the seven areas of focus of Rotary and April in the Rotary calendar is celebrated as mother and child health month. The donation of the requested items to the centre is a practical demonstration of our commitment to assist the PHC to continue to provide these quality care and services,” he said.

Ugwu, who put the cost of the project at N400,000 noted that it would reduce maternal and child mortality, provide safe and hygienic delivery as well as alleviate poverty within the locality.

The club also promised to provide a solar system for the centre before the end of April.