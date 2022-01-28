By Zika Bobby

A community school, Lafiaji Senior High School, Lagos, became the latest beneficiary of Rotary Club of Lagos’ interventionist gesture, as the organisation commissioned a block of four classrooms, a borehole and computerised library it recently built for the public schoo.

Handing over the facilities to the management and staff of the school, President of the club, Wale Agbeyangi, said the projects were informed by the need to make teaching and learning conducive for teachers and students of the school.

According to him, the club decided to take up the challenge of providing the facilities; since it was becoming increasingly obvious that the existing ones could no longer enhance teaching and learning in the school as they were in very deplorable conditions.

“Our relationship with the school started in 2014, when we donated computers to this school. In 2015, we constructed borehole to raise the level of hygiene.

“In July 2021, we came back to do another NEED assessment, we came for cervical cancer vaccination campaign for over 200 young girls, and we saw many students loitering around. We discovered the classrooms and the school’s library were in poor state. As Rotary Club, we cannot watch students loiter around, without classrooms; hence our decision to intervene,” he said.

While expressing the club’s gratitude to First Bank of Nigeria and FBN Holdings for partnering the club to deliver the facilities, Agbeyangi said the well-furnished classrooms would conveniently accommodate 200 students, while the new library has the capacity to sit 60 students at a time.

Expressing the school’s appreciation to the club, First Bank of Nigeria and FBN Holdings, for the gesture, the Principal, David Egharevba, expressed the optimism that the facilities would go a long way in making learning and teaching conducive in the school.

“We thank Rotary Club of Lagos, and the other corporate partners for their willingness to always listen to us whenever we come knocking. We believe these facilities would further propel us to do more exploits,” he said.