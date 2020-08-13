Rotary International District 9141, through a Disaster Response and Global Grant of the Rotary Foundation, has donated more than N40 million worth of medical equipment to hospitals in Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Rivers states.

The equipment, critical for the treatment and safe handling of COVID-19 patients, are part of Rotary’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They include hospital and laboratory equipment, beds, and personal protective equipment, including masks, scrubs, aprons and gloves.

The benefitting hospitals are Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt; Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State; Asaba Specialist Hospital, Asaba, Delta State; and Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State. The management of each hospital expressed great delight and gratitude to Rotary for the life-saving gesture.

The grants were received during the tenure of Nze Anizor as the governor of Rotary International District 9141. The district comprises all the Rotary clubs in Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, and Rivers states.

Rotary, the world’s oldest and foremost service organisation, was founded in 1905, with more than 1.2 million members in about 200 countries and regions of the world.

The organisation is at the forefront of the global polio eradication effort. Nigeria was recently declared polio-free by the World Health Organisation.