By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

As part of its contributions to humanity and celebration of Rotary International Vocational Service month, Rotary Club of Anthony Golden has honoured Inspector Oklenyi Agnes, an officer of the Nigeria Police serving in Anthony Division, Babatunde Tonade of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Zone 10, Maryland-Ikeja, Lagos, as well as Esther Oladeyo, an administrative officer at the District Office, District 9110, Rotary Club International, for their dedication and outstanding performance in the discharge of their duties and passion for service.

The award was a plaque and cash gift presented to the officers and Rotary administration staff that had distinguished themselves in their respective vocations.

During the event, the club’s president, Rotarian Osemoje Lato, said the government officials has displayed courage and diligence despite dangers and risks associated with their duties.

Lato said: “We did our feasibility studies very well to actually know the right recipients of these awards and support in this month of vocational service as Rotary Club of Anthony Golden.

“This is to reward those who were doing well and never thought people were watching them in the discharge of their duties and also for people who need support to boost their businesses to move higher in life.”

The club noted that the reward for excellence came after some months of fact-finding and recommendations from the public and colleagues of the recipients.

In his remarks, the chairman, vocational service committee, charter president, Rotarian Dantawaye Miller, said the awards to the recipients would spur more commitment from those entrusted with service to humanity beyond borders.

“That is why we went as far as organizing this event to celebrate them. The awards and cash gifts are meant to encourage the recipients to do more. You can see how we are cheering them up and sides echoing they deserve it. To them, we believe they never saw it coming, but today they are being celebrated.”

On her part, Inspector Oklenyi expressed appreciation to God, stating that she never knew that people were watching her: “I was just surprised when the club came and informed me about the award. That shows God’s manifold grace towards me.”

Also, Mrs. Esther Oladeyo, the admin officer at the district office, appreciated the club for the special recognition given her by the Rotary Club of Anthony Golden. She said it would encourage her to do more, adding that she was equally glad to be part of the struggle.