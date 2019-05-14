Rotary International District 9110, Nigeria will host the Consular General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Nigeria, Dr. Stefan Traumann, as guest speaker at this year’s edition of Rotary Friendship Night/The Governor’s Magazine launch/awards on May 19, 2019, at SheratonH otel and Towers, Lagos.

At the event, Airtel Nigeria, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), First Bank, C. Woermann (Nigeria) Ltd, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mitglauben Engineering and Rite Foods Limited, will also be rewarded with Rotary Outstanding Invaluable Company Award for their corporate social responsibility efforts.

Also, some media organisations will get Rotary Outstanding Invaluable Media Company Awards for their invaluable media coverage/reportage of issues that affects humanity. They include TVC Nigeria, NTA, The Guardian newspaper and The Nigerian Xpress. Wellbeing Foundation Africa will also receive the Rotary Outstanding Humanitarian Organisation Award for its consistency in improving health outcome of women and children.

Chairman of the District Editorial Committee and Editor-in-Chief of The Governor’s Newsletter and The Governor’s Magazine, Rotarian Arinze Okamelu, said the choice of the German envoy as guest speaker is appropriate as he will speak and share with Rotarians and friends of Rotary, German culture, arts, business and way of life, as Rotarians prepare to attend their annual Rotary International Convention, holding in Hamburg, Germany, between June 1 and June 5.