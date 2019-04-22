Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Rotary Club of Makurdi District 9125 has stressed the need for people from various professional backgrounds to get involved in humanitarian activities for the betterment of humanity.

The club made this known during the induction ceremony of a traditional ruler in charge of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, Ter Makurdi, Sule Abenga, in his Mbaikya-Ugondo village.

Speaking during the event, a past president of the club, James Tor-Anyii, said the Ter Makurdi, after observing the activities of Rotary for a while, decided to join the club, hence his induction.

Tor-Anyii, a former permanent secretary in the state civil service, said the club also seized the opportunity to carry out one of its humanitarian activities by attending to pregnant women and children in the community.

Also speaking, a past president of the club, Lemmy Ijioma, said the club carried out projects in six areas of humanity, including water and sanitation, education and literacy, peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention, community development as well as maternal and child health.

Ijioma, while inducting the Ter Makurdi, encouraged others who were present on the occasion to join the club, in order to impact positively on humanity.

Incumbent President, Scholastica Nambe, disclosed that the club had brought over 300 emergency birthing kits as well as multivitamins to be presented to mothers in the community as well as biscuits for the children.

In his response, the newly inducted Rotarian, Abenga, who appreciated the club for finding him worthy of the honour, especially on a day he was celebrating his birthday, promised to continue to contribute his quota to humanity particularly in the area of conflict resolution.

The event was attended by many dignitaries, including the Base Commander of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Makurdi, many traditional rulers and the clergy.