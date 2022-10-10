The Governor, Rotary International District 9142, Mrs Grace Okaro, has urged all tiers of government to aid victims of flood disaster in Abambra.

Okaro also appealed to Mr Charles Soludo, Anambra Governor, to hasten actions to ameliorate the flood victims plight.

She made the plea in a statement made avaliable to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, Anambra.

Okaro said that the District planned to send relief intervention to the victims since they were under her jurisdiction.

Okaro said that the government and Rotary club could aid states along the river banks by providing a sustainable solution to the preventable loss of lives and property annually.

The statement also noted that the flood was reported to have ravaged more than six local government areas of Anambra State.

“It was a great disaster that caused the loss of over eighty lives, the displacement of about 50,000 persons..

“The flood had destroyed many farmlands, crops, schools, hospitals, markets, churches and houses in the riverine areas of Anambra East, Anambra West, Ayamelum, Ogbaru, Awka North and Idemili North Local Government Areas,” she said.

Okaro said that much could be achieved through Rotary International intervention and goverment commitment to bridge the annual avoidable disaster.

She commended the efforts of the Government, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Anambra State Emergency Management Agency and other public-spirited individuals in ameliorating the pathetic situation of the victims.

She stated that Rotary District 9142 would step in to provide necessary interventions to the victims since Anambra State was one of the states constituting the District.

She directed the District Committee to set up the 2022 Anambra State Flood Disaster Response to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of flood-ravaged areas and their victims and send in their report on pressing intervention areas for the club.

She urged all Rotary Members and friends to lend their support by rallying round the Committee to provide succour to the victims.

(NAN)