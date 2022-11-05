From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Rotary Club International has paid the registration fee for fifteen female students of Jauro Mashi Government Day Secondary School Mayogwoi in Jalingo, Taraba and donated twenty five school desks for ease of learning to the school.

Sylvester Vinks Danjuma, the Synergy President of Rotary Club Jalingo City who welcomed the District Governor Goddy Nnadi and his team to Jalingo and the State, said the community school was chosen to be supported by the Club after a careful feasibility study.

“The Club, after due consideration, have resolved to pay the NECO Exam fees for fifteen (15) Female students costing the Club the sum of the Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N450,000.00) only. The club has also supplied Twenty-five School Desks to the School.

“Let me assure you that the Club will continue to partner with the school going forward and will continue to extend her hand of fellowship in whatever way possible to help in reaching out to the needy and most vulnerable in the state.

The District Governor Rotary International District 9125, Goddy Nnadi who commissioned the project during a visit to Rotary Clubs in Jalingo said that the gesture was part of the Club’s activities aimed at humanitarian services to the less privileged.

“One of the cardinal principles of Rotary is to impact lives positively which is the main reason for this visit to Jalingo the Taraba state capital in continuation with the service to humanity. Let me call on the people of Taraba State to join us as a platform of service to humanity.

“You must not be rich before you join Rotary. We have different platforms where you can donate willingly to those in need. I urge those in Government to endavour to join us for more impact to be felt across the state.

“We are also carrying out a tree planting exercise to curb the challenges global warming and climate change and I encourage all to do same in order to address issues before they get out of hand. Already we are all feeling the impact of global warming and climate change” he said.

Nnadi called on the beneficiaries of the projects to make judicious use of the opportunity to better their future.

While appreciating the gesture of the club, the Principal of the school Mrs Cecilia Madaki recalled that the first encounter with the school gave it a precious gift of educating the girl child through skill acquisition ranging from hair dressing, cake making, tailoring and ICT training.

She therefore thanked the organization for what she described as “impacting the lives of this future leaders and the pride of humanity.