Rotary International President, Shekhar Mehta, an Indian, yesterday, joined other members of the club to eulogise Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the great service he has been providing to the state and Nigeria.

Speaking during a visit to Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, Mehta, told the governor that “Enugu state is prospering under your leadership.”

Mehta is in Enugu with his wife, Rashi, to inspire members and non-members of the club to give to the Rotary Foundation and increase its membership in pursuit of the organisation’s vision anchored on philanthropic gestures. He thanked Ugwuanyi, a member of the club, for the honour and respect accorded fellow members.

He also appreciated the governor for the beautiful and peaceful ambience of Enugu.

Mehta said the club, a 116-year old organisation,had spread to more countries “even more than the United Nations” with a richer legacy in contributing to polio eradication globally.

“We have made different changes in the lives of people, and about three million children have been immunised because of Rotary’s polio eradication campaign.,” he said.

District Governor, Rotary International (District 9142), Okey Okonkwo, expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for accepting to host the Rotari International President who visited their District in Enugu, stressing that the governor is “one of us who has shown so much love and support for our organisation.”

Ugwuanyi, on behalf of the government and people of Enugu State, welcomed the Rotary President, his wife, and other members to Government House, Enugu, and reiterated his great respect for the club and its core values of service, fellowship, diversity, integrity and leadership.

