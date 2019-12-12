Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Rotary International, District 9110, has led the fight against cervical cancer prevention in Nigeria, in order to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

The recently launched Vaccination Against the Human Papiloma,(HPV ) virus project, where 117 young secondary school female students between ages nine and 14 were immunised at Estate Junior Grammar School, Ilupeju Lagos State.

The district governor, Jide Akeredeolu urged Nigerians to pay attention to their health, saying cervical cancer, which is on the increase in the country, could be prevented with vaccines.

He said that the club was working round the clock to support governments in ensuring that there is a quality health care system in the country.

“The vaccine is effective for people between the ages of nine and 14. There are also screenings for young females.

“We have done a lot of research and have gone to see the specific needs of people to make the maximum impact on the society.

“We have many projects we want to embark on, but we will start with raising the awareness on the prevention of cervical cancer.

“Cervical cancer is the second commonest disease in women. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 40 women are diagnosed of cervical cancer every day, while 26 women die from it daily. This is the only cancer that is completely preventable with vaccination,” Akeredolu said.

He disclosed that the club would focus on immunising young girls to prevent them from contracting the disease, saying that 10,000 girls would be immunised in Lagos and Ogun State.

Apart from the awareness on health, Akeredolu also said that a significant proportion of funds would be devoted to addressing the needs of people who are in extreme poverty through empowerment programmes during his tenure.

He appealed to members of the public and well-meaning Nigerians to assist the organization by sponsoring the medical mission, which he said is targeted at giving affordable health care services to the less-privileged in the society.

An official of the Lagos State Family Health and Nutrition Centre, Mrs. Tayo Olufemi,said Lagos State government has plans to collaborate with other institutions like Rotary Club to tackle the dreaded scourge.

In the same vein, Ayoola Alabi commended the effort of the club, saying Rotary has been in the forefront of eradicating deadly diseases in Nigeria and across the globe.

He said that with this initiative, the future of 10, 000 young Nigerian females would be free from cervical cancer.