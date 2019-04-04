Sunday Ani

On Monday, March 18, all roads led to the Golden Tulip Hotel, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, where the Rotary Club of Amuwo, District 9110 Nigeria, celebrated 32 years of its existence. Rotarians, friends and well wishers turned out in their numbers to grace the event.

President of the club, Uzoamaka Akaneme, described the celebration as “32 years of doing good to the society as a club.”

One of the oldest members, IK Ugwu, talked about when the club first recorded its first female member; when it had its first female president, whom he said opened up a floodgate of opportunities for other women to aspire to be president. He unveiled Mr. Francis Azu as the oldest club member:

“The journey has not been rosy. It has been full of ups and downs, as well as congruities and incongruities. I have the feeling of fulfillment, but most importantly, I have the feeling of gratitude; gratitude to God for the 32 years of the club’s existence and its modest achievements so far.

“We are in the business of helping mankind because Rotary Club’s business is serving mankind. We have been at it for 32 years and it looks like we are making modest contributions.

“We will work hard to strengthen the club and to increase our membership. At present, we are 58. In the next five years, we should be talking about 100 members, because the more hands we have, the more we will be able to serve the people. If Rotary were to be business, we will not run short of customers because there are a lot of problems and people that need attention in the areas of hunger, disease, poverty, education, and conflict resolution among others. People that we serve are plenty and every day, the problems multiply; so we need more hands.

“The more we are, the merrier and the more we can do for the society. I think that the Rotary Club in the next five years should grow, not only in number, but also, in the quality of service we deliver. I look forward to that and we will work towards it.”

The District Governor (DG), Kolawole Sodipo, advised the club to put behind its past challenges and look up to the future: “There have been challenges over the years but I think the past is gone and is now history. We should always look forward to the future and see what it has in store for us. I believe it is bright for us as members and the club.”

He appealed to members to continue to support the club, even as he tasked them to remember the principle of rotary, the four-way test, and ensure that even in their daily lives at home and in office, they follow the rule: “By so doing, you would have put somebody on the pedestal to do good to the world.

“So, encourage yourself and others to bring at least, a new Rotarian once a year and when we do that, we will be many and it will be easier for each and every one of us to continue to render that service. Be the inspiration wherever you are, and be prepared to continue to serve humanity.”

There was the cutting of the birthday cake by all past presidents and the current president, as well as the presentation of a cheque of N2 million to the wife of a deceased member, Mr. Jimmy Agha.

Presenting the cheque to Mrs. Agha, the DG said: “I thank the widow for her continued support to the children and her ability to carry on from where her husband stopped. I pray that God will continue to strengthen her by giving her the energy, enablement, wisdom and large heart to carry on, even beyond the token that has just been given to her by the club.”