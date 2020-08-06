Bianca Iboma-Emefu

As part of its initiatives in Lagos, the Pacesetter, Rotary club of Ojodu has flagged-off one year free medical expenses to two indigent families in the community.

The president of the club, Mr. Ezenwa Opara said its their objective to identify a need in the society and provide solution, especially for those who could not afford routine medical check ups and are faced with severe hardship caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Opara said that the club decided to intervene, after a careful study of the needs of the community, which revealed that there was an urgent need to give these families healthcare insurance, though those who need health insurance are very huge in the community but they had decided to assist this ones.

“Access to qualitative healthcare services to indigent families is difficult, cause of the expenses, so most of them do not embark on regular check up since they cannot afford to pay for healthcare services. Infrastructural gap is enormous in terms of health in the country and this is just our own way of supporting the government on free health services.

‘’The health services were aimed at ensuring that families stay healthy and live a positive life at all times.”

Opara stressed that the free health services included maternal and child health care, apart from any ailment while reiterating that the programme was to improve the lives of family members in the area of health.

“It is to make sure that we have a healthier family especially the mother and child. The club decided to distribute mosquito nets and palliative to ease the hungervirus brought by the COVID-19 pandemic where so many low income earners were affected. The interventions have become necessary to alleviate the plight of the people.

“The distribution, which took place at Ojodu junior grammar school area of the community, saw several women smile home with items including rice, beans, gari, noodles and beverages. Even though we could not meet everyone’s need in the community we are glad a lot of women left the venue with joy in their hearts.”

In the same vein, assistant governor Olaniyi Osidele disclosed that the gesture complements similar donation initiatives that have been taken by the Rotary club in Nigeria at large, the programme was an opportunity for the club to reach out to communities whereby they give back to its host community and a way of expressing concern and resolve to live up to their corporate social responsibilities.

Osidele said, “as a club we create awareness for people to live healthy through regular medical screening and monitoring of community members. And where we notice a critical medical challenge in participants, such persons are referred to experts for treatment.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Nora Hogan-Bassey who received the items spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries called on government to partner the organisation for effective grassroots outreach especially in the distribution of palliatives to the grassroots during the current COVID-19 pandemic, which many are already suffering from what is called ‘hunger virus.’

Another beneficiary, Mrs Grace Osakwe said Rotary club is known for impacting and touching the lives of the less-privileged in the society. “We are very happy it would go a long way in bringing succour to our home, especially with the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.”