From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Rotary Club, Palmgrove Estate, Lagos state has financed and carried out the free cataract surgeries of 500 people in Kebbi state.

The free eyes surgeries, which was done within 30 days, were held at the Kalgo Medical Centre, and performed by Dr. Mahesh Raokhande,an Ophthalmologist, from Tulsi Chanrai Foundation.

While speaking at the closing ceremony of the surgeries, Past President of Rotary Club of Lagos, Palmgrove Estate, Rotarian Jayashankar Nalode explained that the programme was sponsored under ‘Mission for Vision Global Grant 1990366 of Rotary International.

He commended the supports of other Rotary Clubs including ; Rotary Club of Singapore led President Rtn. Louis Lim, District Rotary Foundation Chair PP Dr. Shahul Hameed, Rotary Foundation Chair PP Rtn. Tapan Rao, Immediate Past President Rtn. Dinesh Sharma, Rotary District 3310, Mr. Mohan Vaswani, Founder – ISHK Tolaram Foundation, Rotary Club of Charlotte Hall led by Ilaben Shah ,Rotary District 7620 and Rotary District 9110 under the guidance of District Governor Rtn. Remi Bello as well as contribution of the immediate Past District Governor Rtn. Bola Oyebade.

Nalode, who attributed their success to 4Ts, Treasure, Thoughts, Talent and Time, noted that the contribution of the Kebbi state Government, people of the state, Hafsat Eye Centre and the entire Staff of the Kalgo Medical Centre was unmeasurable.

According to him, “Our Club Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate ,the Rotary Foundation Chair PP Rtn. Tarun Sanghvi

Fund Generation Committee Chair Rtn. Ashish Bhageria and all members of our Club made this surgeries possible and succesful. Our club is fortunate to have such good souls and kindhearted organisations and persons who make the difficult task a easy one.

“To accomplish any project, once you have above 4T in place, a strong team is required to coordinate, follow up, support & monitor to make sure the smooth process and completion of project within the scheduled timeline.

“Today, with all their support our club is able to complete the project successfully. On behalf of our club, with great honour and privilege, I Past President Rtn. Jayashankar Nalode, holding the position of Project Chair – Mission for Vision hereby declare the completion of 500 Free Cataract Surgeries Phase 2 under the Global Grant 1990366 project successfully. I thank one and all for making this project a grand success within the given time frame”.

Earlier, the Ophthalmologist, Dr. Maheash Raokhande who commended the patients for their support and appreciated all the stakeholders for making the surgeries in the 30 days, disclosed that since inception of the exercise, they have successful done 14,000 cataract surgeries in Nigeria.

The General Manager –Finance of Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF),Abuja, Mr. Awurag Misra, who explained that the Foundation started in 1992 with mission for water, mission for healthcare, mission for vision, commended all the stakeholders for their support to ensure the successful surgeries of 500 cataract patients free of charge in the state, stressed that they have done the same in Abuja with the support of Federal Government.

In his remark, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) Kalgo Medical Centre, Dr Abubakar Koko, extended the appreciation of the Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku and the people of the state to the Rotary Club international for sponsoring cataract surgeries on 500 people in the state.

“ On behalf of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi state, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and the people of Kebbi state, I want to assure you that His Excellency is quite aware of the programme and he sincerely appreciated this support from Tulsi Foundation through Rotary International .”

He said the Rotary Club, in the past had supported the state in the fight on eradication of polio in the state and appealing to them to continue to support the state in the areas of medical, social activities, water sanitation ,agriculture and education.

One of the beneficiaries, Gwodwin Isungwe, a 56 years old man from Cross Rivers who have been living in Kebbi state for the past 32 years, commended the Club for their service to the humanity, stressed that he has regain his sight after a year battling with cataract.

