Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Rotary Club International District 9110 has announced plans to partner Lagos State to eradicate maternal and perinatal death.

Rotary past district governor, Adeniji Raji, said the essence of the partnership was to boost capacity of healthcare workers and provide equipment to hospitals to improve healthcare delivery to women.

Raji said maternal mortality has remained a cause of worry, but that having skilled attendants at health centres can stem the deaths.

He also said access to data would assist in unravelling the causes of maternal deaths and finding ways to address the crisis.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, lauded the initiative by Rotary Club in reducing the loss of lives of pregnant women during or after child delivery.