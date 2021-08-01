From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Rotary International, District 9125, at the weekend unveiled plans to embark on various rural community development projects worth over $1 million, in its efforts to touch the lives of Nigerians in many positive ways.

Also on the cards are plans to help tackle the cancer scourge by boosting diagnostic and treatment centres in the country.

The Governor, Rotary International, District 9125, Mr Ayoola Oyedokun, made the disclosure at the weekend in Abuja, shortly after his installation ceremony as the 13th Governor of the club.

According to him, transparency, equity, fairness and truthfulness shall be his watchword, especially in the financial management of the club.

While stressing the need to attract more members into the body to boost donations for greater, impactful programmes, Oyedokun pledged to uphold the golden culture of the club, which is to improve lives, especially at the community level.

He disclosed that in the past, Rotary District 9125 got the highest donations in Africa, adding that he intends to beat that feat through transparent and fair means.

He also urged members of the association to cooperate and support him in delivering on his mandate.

In her remarks at the event, Jumoke Bamigboye, Oyedokun’s predecessor, called on the new administration to improve on her records, even as she identified the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic as a major challenge the new leadership must tackle headlong.

“The year 2020 to 2021 was tough. We never knew we would be faced with such a pandemic like we did. We never knew that we would be locked up for several months. Yet, we were able to achieve a lot”, she said.

Oyedokun is a fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an ordained Minister of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

He heads the 23 States that make up the district including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.