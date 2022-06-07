By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Rotary Club of Anthony Golden has pleaded with Nigerians to focus on those things that bring peace and unity to communities, rather than ruminating on issues that tend to undermine the cohesion of the country.

The club urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity for the good of the country, stressing that citizens need to shun mundane issues of religious and ethnic inclination that tend to put asunder peace and national unity.

This was the summation of the club at a seminar it organized in Anthony Village, Lagos, recently, with the theme “Achieving peace in the community relationship through conflict prevention and resolution.”

Chairman of the Lagos State Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Apostle Kehinde Sowemimo, emphasized the importance of peace, conflict prevention and resolution at home, the workplace and in every facet of life, to promote understanding and build a better society.

Sowemimo, while addressing the group, stated that the nation has gone through turbulent times in the recent past, which must of a necessity be reversed for good: “The grim reality is that the harsh economy, insecurity in the land and political crises are taking a huge toll on the citizens. The deterioration is unacceptable and cannot continue.

“We must avoid those fault lines and work towards cementing the fragmented culture and tradition of brotherhood in the coming years.”

He implored them to promote peace and unity in their domain rather than creating chaos or violent tools of division.

“It is common knowledge that tribe, ethnicity, and religion have divided us more than how it should have united us,” he said.

Sowemimo stated that, in every type of relationship, be it commercial or personal, Nigerians require orderliness, understanding and love to relate successfully with one another, to ensure peace in homes, communitis and the nation.

He added that it was only when citizens are right in their relationship with one another that they can enjoy peace in daily interactions and, consequently, in the society.

Sowemimo noted that “peace can be equated with security, well being and tranquility in one’s life and interaction with others.”

“When people gather with a view to discussing and moving forward in harmony, they must understand each other by ensuring that all parties must be heard,” he said.

He explained that the event was to provide a platform for discussions that would help improve understanding and promote peace in Nigeria.

Assistant governor, Rotarian Eniola Afolabi, said Rotary Club’s members around the world are pioneers of peace that take action to address the underlying causes of conflict, including poverty, inequality, ethnic tension, lack of access to education, and unequal distribution of resources.

“Through our service projects, peace fellowships and scholarships, many have benefited from the effort to promote peace around the world,” Afolabi said, adding that, despite the challenges encountered to discharged their duties, Rotary members have taken actions to promote peace in their various cluster community as peacemakers.

She said, “As Rotarians, we need to think better. We appear as light at the end of the tunnel with the activities of our organisation in the country dedicated to peaceful co-existence among Nigerians through the instrument of dialogue, love and tolerance.”

The president of the club, Rotarian Osemoje Lato, said the chaos and upheavals that took place recently need peaceful resolution in order for Nigerians to co-habits in one accord.

Lato expressed sadness over the losses incurred, saying: “So much damage has occurred; we need to dwell in unity to surmount this challenge.”

He urged Nigerians to learn from history rather than repeat the same mistakes and expect to have better results: “In a country like Nigeria, we need to preach, teach and practice reconciliation, in order to have peace. As Rotarians, peace is part of the mandate, our service to humanity.”

He recalled that Nigeria has gone through many tortuous journeys to nationhood, the 30-month civil war, saying: “We must leave the past to the past and say, never again.”

Senator Mark urged the present administration to lead the charge to bring all Nigerians on board by adopting the policy of assimilation and inclusiveness in the affairs of the country.

He said that Nigerian citizens were good followers, hence, government must put its cards on the table and show the way.

